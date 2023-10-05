What? Actor Donal Bisht escapes a major email scam using THIS Major Bollywood Production house's name! Find out what?

Donal bisht

MUMBAI:  Donal Bisht is a popular name in the industry known for the roles of Sharanya in Ek Deewaana Tha and Ishika Patel in Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop. In 2020, she made her online debut with the micro series Tia and Raj. She also became a part of the reality show Bigg Boss for its 15th season.

Donal got some amazing responses for the recently released MX Player web series titled Tu Zakhm Hai which also has Gashmeer Mahajani.

ALSO READ:Gashmeer Mahajani, Donal Bisht return in season 2 of 'Tu Zakhm Hai'

Bisht who is very active on social media and keeps he fans updated about things from her life constantly, has recent;y shared some news that might come as a shock.

Donal took to social media to reveal that someone had been trying to defraud her by using the name of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. She shared the screenshots of the emails that she had been getting and even tagged Karan Johar and the legitimate Dharma Productions social accounts. Check it out:

Recently, the second season of the show Tu Zakhm Hai was released, and Donal, who plays Kavya shares: "Season 2 will witness Viraj and Kavya's bond evolve as the drama unfolds. I'm glad that season 2 is finally about to unveil the secrets and mind games, and I hope viewers enjoy it as much as the maiden season."

What did you think about the almost scandal that happened?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Check out these actresses who REFUSED the lead role of Dua in Zee TV's Rabb Se Hai Dua

 

Donal Bisht Sharanya Ek Deewaana Tha Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop Bigg Boss 15 Tu Zakhm Hai Gashmeer Mahajani TellyChakkar karan Johar Dharma Productions!
