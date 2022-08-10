What! Actress Vinny Arora gets brutally trolled for her pictures in a pink bikini with son Zayn, netizens say “Bas ye reh gya tha dekhne ke liye”

Vinny who is known for her shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kasturi and Udaan, among others keeps posting glimpses of her family and bab
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/24/2023 - 10:04
Vinny Arora

MUMBAI: TV’s adorable couple Vinny Arora (Udann) and Dheeraj Dhoopar (Sasural Simar Ka) tied the knot in a lavish way on November 16, after a six year courtship. The couple welcomed their adorable son Zayn in August 2022 and are enjoying this phase of parenthood.

Also Read- Vinny Arora talks about life post marriage

Vinny who is known for her shows like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kasturi and Udaan, among others keeps posting glimpses of her family and baby. Now, she has posted a picture of herself in a pink bikini with her 7 month old son Zayn. She is flaunting her post pregnancy glow and how her body is slowly getting back into shape in a before and after picture. She captioned the picture, “Just how fast the night changes”

However while many fans applauded her transformation, there are many who have trolled her for the picture. One netizen wrote, “Stress marks nhi ate h kya ap logo k tammy pr” Another wrote, “Bas ye or reh gya tha dekhne k liye” one commented, “Full of bagairti” another one wrote, “Yah kya apne behuda panwala photo post Kiya yaar”

What are your thoughts on Vinny Arora Dhoopar’s pictures?

Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Parents to be! Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar's baby shower ceremony is all kinds of adorable, Check out

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit- Spotboye

