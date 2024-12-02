What! Aditya Narayan receives serve flak from netizens for his misbehavior with a fan as he snatches concert attendee’s phone fans say “ He cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable”

MUMBAI: Aditya Narayan is a well-known singer in the entertainment business.

The singer started his acting career as a child artist, where he was seen in movies like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and Pardes.

He made his debut in the Bollywood movie Shaapit. It was on this movie set that he met his wife Shweta Agarwal, who was a lead.

Aditya also sang many Bollywood songs like "Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun" and "Tattad Tattad" from the movie Ram Leela and the most recent one being "Ji Huzoor" from Shamshera.

He had also taken part in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where he aced all the stunts and faced his fears.

He was last seen as the host of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, where he entertained the audience.

The audience loves him as a host of reality shows and his witty nature is loved by one and all.

Now the singer/ actor/ host is making headlines for the wrong reasons as his behavior at a concert has gone viral as he snatches concert attendee’s phone and throws it away.

This behavior has created a spark on social media where the fans and netizens have said that he cannot be like his father and this attitude is not acceptable.

Some of them have also commented saying what kind of behavior is this and he should not have such an attitude.

They have also commented saying “Omg disgusting act! This is how he shows appreciation to his fans”

Well, the singer has received massive flak for his act and the fans feel he should be apologizing for the same.

