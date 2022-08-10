What! After being accused of stealing clothes worth 30K pounds by Ishita Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts, says “you still respect them…”

Now, Ishita Gupta is a stunning model who had accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka of copying her styles and designs.
MUMBAI : Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television who rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in the show ‘Udaariyaan’. The actress became a household name and has built a massive fan following who bestows her with a lot of love and support. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 and fans loved her game and her chemistry with Ankit Gupta.

Now, Ishita Gupta is a stunning model who had accused Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka of copying her styles and designs. She also Accused the Udaariyaan actress of ‘imitating’ her designs. But netizens have not liked these accusations and have found no similarity in the designs. Ishita and Priyanka are incidentally ex-flatmates. 

Now, Priyanka had so far kept her silence on this matter but her recent cryptic post might be directed toward the model-designer.

Ishita has also said that the actress has stolen clothes worth Rs 30 lakhs. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant posted a picture wearing a beige ruffled lehenga, which began the whole controversy.


Ishita accusing Priyanka tweeted, “Obsessed lady with a psychotic PR team that can’t stop harassing others. Definition of toxic. Just to impress people, faked an entire personality. She thinks by trying to look like me and by dressing up like my clone she can turn into the person I am. Ha! Perhaps after a zillion reincarnations. Stole my clothes for over 30K pounds, I didn’t say anything.”

Ishita further wrote, “And kapde churaye toh hai isne but that’s b/w me and her na . I’m slamming her ye pata nahi who’s this iski dushmaan. I will not comment on her anymore. After blocking also if she stalks & copies me it’s her problem for being obsessed. Already bohot dushman hai iske lag raha hai.”



Ishita has tagged the Mumbai police saying that Priyanka’s PR team has been harassing and stalking her. 

She tweeted, “@MumbaiPolice this is baseless and false and is the work of #PriyankaChaharChaudhary and her PR team. I’m away from India so can’t file a fake report complaint but when I’m back which is soon we shall pursue this. Please store this as electronic evidence for future. Have a good day.”


Priyanka who has kept mum about the accusation simply put up a cryptic message that read, “If they respect you, respect them. If they disrespect you, you still respect them. Do not allow the actions of others to decrease your good manners because you represent yourself not others.” 

Check out the post below;

