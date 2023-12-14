What! After break up with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana gets a marriage proposal from THIS person

She also requested for fans to respect their privacy. Many were blaming Asim for the breakup as he wanted Himanshi to convert to Islam.
Himanshi

MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana recently announced her breakup with Asim Riaz on social media a few days ago. The actress had revealed that they both made the decision in order to respect each other’s religious beliefs. She also requested for fans to respect their privacy. Many were blaming Asim for the breakup as he wanted Himanshi to convert to Islam.

ALSO READ :Himanshi Khurana reveals Asim Riaz's first reaction after he became the runner-up in BB13

Post the duo announcing their breakup, there is someone who has proposed to her. The person we are talking about is none other than Faizan Ansari. The paparazzi caught up with Faizan at the airport where he said that Asim is a fake person who broke Himanshi’s heart. Thus he would like to marry her now. He is even seen holding a mangalsutra. 

Faizan proposing to Himanshi in this video has now gone viral where netizens are trolling him. Meanwhile Himanshi is yet to comment on the video. 

Take a look;

Asim reacted to his breakup with Himanshi and wrote, “Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you all to respect our privacy.”

Also Read- This is why Asim and Himanshi’s relationship is a special one

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indiatoday 
 

