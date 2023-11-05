What! After breakup rumors with Reyhna Pandit, Zeeshan Khan changes his stance, says “It is not a break-up …”

Khan met Reyhna Pandit on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and got into a serious relationship after a while.
Zeeshan Khan

MUMBAI :Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his Hindi Film debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for being a part of the show Kundali Bhagya, putting a rest to this rumor Zeeshan will be playing a negative lead in the show Baaghin also starring Aneru Vajani and Ansh Bagri.

Khan met Reyhna Pandit on the sets of Kundali Bhagya and got into a serious relationship after a while. He had taken to his social media page recently to write, “Thank You for all the good times, And wish you all the best for your future! Goodbye Reyhna”

Now, Zeeshan seemed to have changed his stance about the break up and has said that he didn’t really call it quits. Speaking about the same to a news portal Zeeshan said, “Yes, I agree with Reyhna. This is just a break that we are taking, it is not a break-up. I did post about parting ways because at that time, I felt that things had reached a certain point. However, I can never hate Reyhna. She has brought a lot of peace in my life and I need to consider that before taking any drastic decision.”

He further added, “Also, I am not someone who gets into a relationship just for the sake of it. When I commit to someone, it is for life. Reyhna and I will continue to be friends and keep in touch. We are just taking this time to give each other space and figure out a few things.”

Zeeshan had earlier spoken about his break up post with Tellychakkar and said, “There is nothing to be shocked by this, it’s not like we are not friends or that we don’t like each other, or we hate each  other, or their is any toxicity. I am somebody who gives his 100% in anything I do, be it work or be it my relationship and if I feel that maybe things can get a little bad later, so we decided mutually that let’s take a step back, and see if things pan out better, let’s try to find that love again, and there is a lot of love, but the question is can we stay together forever, so if by taking some space to figure out things can give us clarity then, it’s a forever thing, and if  we do get clarity then I have even thought about taking it a step forward but let’s see and I have left it up to God.”

