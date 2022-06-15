What! Is Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi to be pregnant in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and features high on the TRP charts. The show features Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh playing the characters of Virat and Sai. Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi.

Also read AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Paakhi's decision of getting back with Virat is PATHETIC, proves that she never loved Samrat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin



As we have seen in the current series of episodes it Samrat is dead and Pakhi is still over coming the trauma. Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi has shared a picture of her with a baby bump. And asking major question to to viewers. Take a look at this picture to see what is the question asked by the actress.

Check out the video

Also read Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major drama! Virat thinks of Pakhi as the victim, hurts Sai over her

Meanwhile in the show, Sai confronts Virat about her pain, Virat ignores it and chooses Pakhi over her happiness, in turn, breaking her heart.

Virat happens to think of Sai as the villain since everything is happening because of her ego while he thinks that Pakhi is the innocent one, trapped in all this, bearing the consequences of others’ mistakes.

What will happen next?

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.