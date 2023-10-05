WHAT! Aishwarya Sharma opens up on the challenging phase of her life, reveals, " There were many people who weren't happy seeing me and Neil together and tried to separate us but that never happened"

In one of her recent interviews, Aishwarya Sharma spoke about her personal equation with her husband Neil Bhatt. She also revealed how so many people tried to separate them.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 12:08
Neil together

MUMBAI :Aishwarya Sharma has become a household name for her character Paakhi with Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show proved to be a huge hit and has been running successfully on small screens for more than 2 years now.

Aishwarya proved her mettle in acting and won several accolades for the same.

The actress recently made an exit from the show which came as a huge shocker for the fans.

ALSO READ:  EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more

But she elated everyone when the news about her participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi surfaced on social media.

Aishwarya is extremely excited to be a part of this popular adventure reality show.

Well, Aishwarya is extremely outspoken and always says what she feels.

In one of her recent interviews, she got candid about her personal life and much more.

Talking about the one speciality of her relationship with her husband Neil Bhatt, she said, "There isn't one thing but there are many. We are together all the time. But one thing is that no matter what the situation is, we are always together. People have tried to separate us but that never happened. This is the most important part. There isn't one person but many who tried to separate us."

She further added, "There were many people who weren't happy seeing us together. They aren't our co-actors, they are very sweet people and like a family to us."

Aishwarya continued, "When I and Neil used to discuss this, we always told each other that we have to be together and not let it affect our relationship. We have to be mentally strong and not listen to anyone. Both of us are still doing the same and will continue doing it in future as well."

As Aishwarya's journey ended in the show, her new journey is all set to be started with KKK's new season.

How excited are you to see Aishwarya in Khatron Ke Khiladi? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi will finally sign the divorce papers and leave a note for Virat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shaika films vihan verma Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora sanyogeeta bhave Kishori Shahane Sheetal Maulik Sneha Bhawsar Shailesh Datar Mridul Kumar Bharati Patil aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi yesha harsora
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
1

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Wed, 05/10/2023 - 12:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Sad! Kavya finally walks out teary eyed of the Shah house
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
MUMBAI :If a film’s Monday is better than its Friday, then one can surely expect it to be stable at the box office in...
What! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Nas Nas finds Ali and makes him unconscious
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
WOW! Has Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Jay Soni aka Abhinav found a new profession?
MUMBAI :Jay Soni is brilliantly portraying the role of Abhinav Sharma in Star Plus' long-running drama series Yeh...
What! When Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about the late Sushant Singh Rajput, “Maybe the industry ignored him...”
MUMBAI :Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the best directors we have in Bollywood. His films have largely been hard-hitting...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Shocking! Riya taken aback by THIS truth
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story box office collection day 5: Adah Sharma starrer continues to surprise at the box office, Tuesday was better than Monday
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein
OMG! Did Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein recreate THIS scene from an iconic Shah Rukh Khan movie? Find out what!
JANNAT ZUBAIR
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair gives a tip to the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi; reveals which contestant she is supporting in the upcoming season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Soundous Moufakir reveals about the time she signed the show and talks about her biggest fear
Dino James
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! “I agreed to do the show as it matches my personality, you are getting paid to travel to South Africa to do adventure stunts, it’s like a paid holiday” - Dino James
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Aishwarya Sharma talks about working with Rohit Shetty and reveals her competitor on the show
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AWESOME! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Fans are in love with Savi and Satya’s bond; call it a ‘Pure Relationship’