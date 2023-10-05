WHAT! Aishwarya Sharma opens up on the challenging phase of her life, reveals, "There were many who weren't happy seeing me and Neil together and tried to separate us"

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma has become a household name for her character Pakhi with Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show proved to be a huge hit and has been running successfully on small screens for more than 2 years now.

Aishwarya proved her mettle in acting and won several accolades for the same.

The actress recently made an exit from the show, which came as a huge shocker for the fans.

But, she elated everyone when the news about her participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi surfaced on social media.

Aishwarya is extremely excited to be a part of this popular adventure reality show.

Well, Aishwarya is extremely outspoken and has always expressed what she feels.

In one of her recent interviews, she went candid about her personal life and much more.

Talking about the one speciality of her relationship with her husband Neil Bhatt, she said, "There isn't one thing, but many. No matter what the situation is, we are always together. People have tried to separate us but we never did. This is the most important part. There isn't one person, but many who tried to separate us."

She further added, "There were many people who weren't happy seeing us together. They aren't our co-actors, they are very sweet people and like a family to us."

Aishwarya continued, "When I and Neil used to discuss this, we always told each other that we have to be together and not let it affect our relationship. We have to be mentally strong and not listen to anyone. Both of us are still doing the same and will continue doing it in future as well."

As Aishwarya's journey ended in the show, her new journey is all set to be started with KKK's new season.

