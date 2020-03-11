What? Akanksha Puri tried contacting Paras Chhabra after BB13?

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra broke up with Akanksha Puri when he was inside the BB13 house. Recently, he has been talking about his relationship with Akanksha and Mahira Sharma.

In a recent interaction, Paras stated that his relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough patch when he entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

The actor told News18, 'My relationship with Akanksha was going through a rough phase and it would have ended anytime. When I was offered the show, during a fight she told me that "now that you have got this show, so you will leave me." As I was coming for the show I did not want to do anything negative (break-up) in my life so I left it on hold. Also, I told her that "if I get a girl on the show, I will move on."'

He mentioned that Akanksha did try to reach out to him post the show, but that he has been busy with his work commitments. He quoted, 'Akanksha tried to contact me after I came out of Bigg Boss, but I have been busy from the very next day with my new show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Also, there is no point in clarifying anything now so it is better that we break-up. I want to remove the tattoo of her name on my hand but have been busy with the show.'

