What! Ankita Lokhande gives a warning to her husband Vicky Jain to continue his friendship with housemates after exiting from the show; Says, 'Mai ghar chhod ke...'

MUMBAI : With every day that passes, Bigg Boss 17 gets more heated as the contestants vie for survival till the finale. Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are currently the most talked-about contenders among viewers, and their moms made an appearance on the show to support them. Ankita was now observed warning her husband, Vicky, to avoid contestants who made negative remarks about him.

Also read: Woah! Check out the net worth of Bigg Boss 17 power couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain discussed Abhishek Kumar's manipulation with Samarth Jurel on a recent Bigg Boss 17 episode. Later, Samarth revealed everything to Abhishek, which caused the three of them to misunderstand one another. Ankita was spotted counseling her husband not to get too caught up in the game when they sat down to talk with Vicky.

Ankita asked Vicky to avoid Samarth, saying, "I know what you're feeling. You will not answer anything to anyone. Chintu, Pintu, Tintu, keep them away from you. You will not give any clarification to anyone. You will not speak to anyone this week. You sit with the people you like, enjoy, and don't worry about the game."

Ankita went on to say that Vicky should be fine if the other participants don't want to sit with him or chat to him because they have no idea about the game. She also reassured her husband that she would always be there for him. Vicky was also reminded by Ankita of her warning to avoid becoming overly familiar with Samarth since he will eventually turn on him.

She continued, "If no one wants to talk to you then don't talk to them. I am here for you and those who want to sit with you will sit with you. Who are these people? What are they talking about? They don't know anything about the game. It's okay, things happen. Even I warned you when you were talking to Samarth. Remember I told you that don't do this with him, he will backstab you and it happened. The way he speaks to you Vicky, I'm not liking it. They are kids, I know it. You are stuck in over strategies."

Ankita also clarified what transpired during the Weekend Ka Vaar show, in which Salman Khan, the host, revealed Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui's strategy. Speaking about the same subject, Ankita gave Vicky the assurance that he is more in contact with the inmates than Munawar is and that he will continue to do so even after they leave the show. She further stated that she would leave their home if the individuals who had insulted Vicky ever showed up.

Ankita went on to say, "You and Munawar both were involved but you showed your brains that you are playing. Munawar didn't show that and played sweetly. Jis jis ne teri yeh bezzati ki hai, not for anything. It's a game, I understand but mere ghar ye log nahi aayenge Vicky. Aur agar tu inko leke ghar aaya na toh mei ghar chodd ke chali jaungi."

Ankita clarified that she was telling Vicky this because it was really upsetting her and she wanted him to resolve the issue. She went on to compliment Munawar's strategy and mentioned that he is a very smart player. Yet she also added, warning Vicky that people no longer trust him,"I'm telling you this because I know you will sort these things out, but Vicky, it is hurting me a lot. Munawar has his own way of playing which is not wrong. He is a smart player Vicky. Your cards are now open due to which people have no trust in you now."

Also read: Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis