What! Anuj aka Gaurav seeks revenge from Anupamaa for this reason, Deet inside

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 16:09
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.      

In this video, we see that Anuj aka Gaurav has finally happy to seek revenge as Anupamaa aka Rupali is wearing a pink saree. Also, showing a flashback of the same. He captions the video as '' Badla.. payback .. bts .:
Call it watever .. but the truth is that We love doin all this for our lovely fans and our extended family,that is -YOU'' Take a look at the video to see what they are up to.

Meanwhile, in the show, Anupama and Anuj are playing with haldi and everyone teases them as they apply haldi to each other.

Now Devika, Malvika, Samar, Pakhi and Toshu are all set to apply haldi to Anuj.

Anuj will be seen running away, adding some fun moments and it is here that the cycle incident happens and it's all going to be funnier.

Anuj looks like a hero in haldi look and Anupama looks perfect too.

Are you excited to see them get married?

Star Plus Anupamaa
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 05/16/2022 - 16:09

Latest Video