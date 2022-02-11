What! Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly to elope with this person

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: Anupama: Chaos! Vanraj brings Anupama’s news to the Shah House, creates a debate

Rupali Ganguly who plays the lead character of Anupamaa in the show has shared a post of herself on Instagram. Captioning it as '' Ssshhhhhhhhhh, सोच रही हूँ कि कहीं भाग जाऊँ Lekin kahan aur kiske saath…. Any suggestions? (Thinking to elope with someone, but with whom?, where ? and how ? ) You will be surpirsed to know what her co- star Paras Kanlawat who plays the role of her son in the show has suggested the actress.

Check out the video:

Fans are suprised and totaly agree with his reply on the post. Moreover, they are very much excited to see what's coming up next in the show.

Also read: Anupama: Wow! Anuj and Anupama begin a new life together

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com