WHAT! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat calls himself a hopeless romantic, here’s why

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He is now a contestant on Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is getting a lot of appreciation for his performances.

Paras recently took to Instagram and shared a reel and in the caption wrote, “Yes I am a hopeless romantic character from a deadly romantic film. Talk to me about love and I can speak all day about it.”

The comments section got flooded with fans pouring in love for Paras. The audience can’t wait to see his performances on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He has managed to gain a lot of fame at a young age and is being immensely loved by the people.

