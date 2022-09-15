WHAT! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat calls himself a hopeless romantic, here’s why

Paras Kalnawat is doing quite well on Colors TV’s Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is being highly loved by the audience. He recently called himself a hopeless romantic and here is why.

WHAT! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat calls himself a hopeless romantic, here’s why

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He is now a contestant on Colors TV’s dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 and is getting a lot of appreciation for his performances.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai! “I admire Shah Rukh Khan and he inspires me with his journey! The career he has made is so inspiring and a dream for every actor” - Paras Kalnawat

Paras recently took to Instagram and shared a reel and in the caption wrote, “Yes I am a hopeless romantic character from a deadly romantic film. Talk to me about love and I can speak all day about it.”

Check out the reel here:

The comments section got flooded with fans pouring in love for Paras. The audience can’t wait to see his performances on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. He has managed to gain a lot of fame at a young age and is being immensely loved by the people.

ALSO READ: AWW! Check out the SPECIAL connection between Paras Kalnawat and English Vinglish actress Navika Kotia

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

