What! Anupamaa Twitter Reactions: Netizens stand divided over a gesture of Anupama, also troll Anuj Kapadia

MUMBAI: Anupama is a show that has been at the receiving end of constant appreciation from fans. It has had a more than steady run and often tops TRP charts. However, the lead couple; Anupama and Anuj, are going through a rough patch ever since Choti Anu decided to leave with Maya.

Fans are waiting for the much anticipated reunion of the couple that is always an inch further than their palms. As of now, Anupama is focusing on her journey as a dancer while Anuj is with Maya and seems like he has some guilt deep within.

Here, twitter users always post their opinions on the couple and the show. Recently, they reacted on a gesture of Anupama and while some are praising her, some are even trolling the makers, while some don’t like that Anuj is always crying.

Currently, on the show, the track follows Samar and Dimple’s wedding and Anuj’s return with Maya and Anu. Leela had even taunted Maya. Anuj even tries to confess the entire truth to Anupama, but someone always interrupted them.

Let’s see what happens now!

