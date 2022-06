WHAT! Anupamaa's Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna's SPECIAL DIET gets revealed

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Well, Alma aka Sara reveals Anuj's diet routine, No! it isn't about salads and protein shakes but, you wouldn't want to miss out on the lavish snack that Anuj has:

Now the breaking news is that After the godhbharai, Vanraj sternly warns his kids that he doesn’t want them interacting with the Kapadias. But their wish to visit their mother at her new house now irks him. Furthermore, Pakhi’s crush on Adhik intensifies and she keeps stalking him often. Meanwhile, the bond between Sara and Anupama grows this troubles Barkha, she doesn't want the Shah kids visiting so much, as she is worried that the business will end up in their hands eventually. Barkha grows jealous of Anupama-Anuj’s love and dynamics as this is lacking between her and Ankush. She constantly tries to run Anupama down subtly. Anupama gives it back, noticing her vulnerability, and also feels bad for her.

