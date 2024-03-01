What! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares a cryptic post about being REPLACED, check it out

MUMBAI : Rupali Ganguly is a superstar on television, and these days, she is ruling the screens with her performance as Anupamaa. The Rajan Shahi show has become one of the favorites among people of all ages and Rupali’s performance as a woman who is ready to go to any lengths to keep her family together has been loved by the audience.

Rupali, who has a massive fan following, has now shared a cryptic post on being replaced and raised a lot of questions among fans. She wrote, “Humble enough to know I can be replaced. Wise enough to know that there is nobody else like me.”

Rupali earlier said in an interview, “It is because of Anupama that I have received so much admiration from the audience. Fans have loved the chemistry of Anuj and Anupama, since the time Anupama aired, it has been number one on the TRP charts. I feel blessed when I hear fans saying Hum Rahe Yaa Naa Rahe, Anupama Chalte Rahe.”

Rupali has been a part of many successful shows like Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, Sanjivani and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.

She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

