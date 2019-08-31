News

What are Abeer–Mishti and Kartik–Naira trying to TEACH us?

31 Aug 2019 01:58 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been an audience favorite ever since it went on air. While Akshara and Naitik ruled the hearts of the fans for quite some time, people love the chemistry between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play Naira and Kartik respectively.

They are fondly known as 'KaIra', and the audience takes relationship inspiration from them.

The spin-off show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is also loved, and the characters of Mishti and Abeer have been well accepted by the fans. Here are some pictures that prove that Kartik–Naira and Abeer–Mishti are pure couple goals.

past seven days