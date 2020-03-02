What are Anurag’s REAL INTENTIONS in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Anurag and Prerna are considered to be one of the iconic couples of television.

There is a lot to get inspired from them and has made a place in the hearts of the audience. The show is a massive entertainer with the unconventional twists to the plots. With the show entering into a new phase introducing Prerna embracing motherhood, there is a new shade of Anurag which has come to light.

Anurag has apparently turned negative and hates Prerna for he believes she cheated on him and claimed that Sneha is Anurag’s child while it is Mr. Bajaj’s child. On the other hand, Anurag is convincing Prerna that he is doing all this in order to trap Sonalika as he knows she is Komolika.

With this, the show is set to take an enigmatic turn. With the popularity of the show, what do you think Anurag’s real intentions are?