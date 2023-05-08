What? Are Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh collaborating on another project together? Read to Find Out!

While the show has a very dedicated fan following and fans love the chemistry between Shalin and Eisha, and the ethereal setup that the show has.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 13:05
Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show ‘Bekaaboo’, followed  the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show starred  Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa as the female leads.

While, the show was always destined to be a finite series, noone really expected that it would attain the level of love that it had. 

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Shalin Bhanot embraces a homeless guy, gives him money to buy food

The show brought forward the fresh new pairing of Shalin and Eisha for the first time, and as obvious to the fans of the show, the two had become really close friend over the cours of shooting the show.

Fans of Shalin and Eisha have been eager eyed to see the two in a project together and it looks like, fans won’t have to wait too, long. Recently Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram and share a video with Eisham and said that now that Bekaboo is finished, what are the two doing together and fans hve speculated that the two will be sharing screen space once again.

Check out the picture here:

Since, Bekaboo has ended, Shalin has had his web series Inspector Avinash come out and Eisha has taken a small little break, before she picks up a new project.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Oh NO! Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh wrap-up the shoot of their show

Shalin Bhanot Eisha Singh Monalisa Bekaboo Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Sony TV Colors Bekaboo off-air Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 08/05/2023 - 13:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Raees and Selfiee actor Ankur Jain to be seen in the OTT show Khalbali Records
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Several parallel tracks in Anupamaa leaves the viewers INTRIGUED; fans miss Malti Devi in the show
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on small screens. Ever since the show has premiered, it...
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Once again Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
MUMBAI: MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Woah! Seerat tries to make Sahiba feel bad at the event, Angad makes a heroic entry only for Sahiba
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Rapper King to grace the upcoming episode of the show
MUMBAI : India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
Anupamaa : OMG! Anupama begins her fight with Malti Devi; Vanraj makes it clear that he wouldn’t accept Kavya’s child
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Prem Parija
Exclusive! "You never know you may see Prem Parija in Commando 4" Vipul Amrutlal Shah Hints Commando Universe
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Several parallel tracks in Anupamaa leaves the viewers INTRIGUED; fans miss Malti Devi in the show
MTV Roadies
MTV Roadies Season 19: OMG! Once again Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into a heated argument
INDIA'S GOT
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Rapper King to grace the upcoming episode of the show
Dayaben
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Was Dayaben's COMEBACK in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah announced to DIGRESS the ongoing controversy?
Bhavika Sharma
KYA BAAT HAI! Look who surprised Bhavika Sharma aka Savi on her birthday on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Gireesh Sahdev
OMG! Did you know that Vanshaj’s Gireesh Sahdev has this unlikely connection to Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 and Bajrangi Bhaijaan? Read more to find out