What? Are Bekaboo’s Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh collaborating on another project together? Read to Find Out!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor’s fantasy show ‘Bekaaboo’, followed the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show starred Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh, and Monalisa as the female leads.

While, the show was always destined to be a finite series, noone really expected that it would attain the level of love that it had.

The show brought forward the fresh new pairing of Shalin and Eisha for the first time, and as obvious to the fans of the show, the two had become really close friend over the cours of shooting the show.

Fans of Shalin and Eisha have been eager eyed to see the two in a project together and it looks like, fans won’t have to wait too, long. Recently Shalin Bhanot took to Instagram and share a video with Eisham and said that now that Bekaboo is finished, what are the two doing together and fans hve speculated that the two will be sharing screen space once again.

Since, Bekaboo has ended, Shalin has had his web series Inspector Avinash come out and Eisha has taken a small little break, before she picks up a new project.

