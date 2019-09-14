What are Nach Baliye contestants Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary up to?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one reality show that has kept the audience hooked to their seats with every passing weekend. It is all the more exciting to watch the show because of the concept of this season: ex-couples participating with current couples.



Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the cutest couples of the industry and are considered to be one of the strongest contestants in the show. While they have been working very hard on their performance, the couple also took a short break recently. They took to social media to share that they have actually gone out after a span of two months!



