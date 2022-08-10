What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 01/28/2023 - 17:21
MUMBAI : What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?

Mumbai: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read:  Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora has a very Chatpata start to her day and we are envious, scroll down to know more

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

We see that Advait aka Rohit brings Nehmat aka Twinkle back home and is being nice to her and supporting her too.

The duo is seen campaigning on the sets, with garlands around their necks and we are guessing it is part of a political campaign track on the show!

Check out the post here!

What do you think of the upcoming track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Advait apologized to Nehmat and brings her back home. At the Lohri party, Shamsher announces that Nehmat is pregnant and she denies it profusely and the advait supports her in front of the family.

The latest development suggests that Naaz is planning something against Advait and Nehmat to separate them. In the recent episodes, Advait even takes Nehmat for dinner and he asks her to dance with him.

The twist is, Ekam and Harleen are present there too.

Also read:  ‘Producer Ho Toh aisi’ Sargun Mehta hosts a grand party for the cast of Udaariyaan! Check out the videos here!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.


Surbhi Chandna gets emotional over a note penned by a co-star as Sherdill Shergill wraps up shoot!