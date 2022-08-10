What! Ashneer Grover on being compared to Youtuber Ankur Warikoo, says “i’m offended, don’t take his and my name in the same sentence”

MUMBAI :Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1 is no longer a part of season2. He became popular for his charismatic presence. His one liners and witty humor made the show all the more livelier. Grover however has distanced himself from the Shark Tank India season 2.

At a recent interaction at Institute of Management Technology one student mentioned to Ashneer that he finds a lot of similarities between him and Ankur. The former Shark Tank judge was asked, “These days, most entrepreneurs are turning into influencers. I see a lot of similarities between you and Ankur Warikoo… Do entrepreneurs start thinking that being famous is important?“, Ashneer replied, “I’ve never heard a more offensive statement.” He further Added, “I’m so offended, I want to get up an leave. You don’t take his and my name in the same sentence. I have just one rule, you can say whatever you want to me. You can abuse my mother and sister, I won’t say a thing. But don’t compare me to Ankur Warikoo… Now coming to the good part of your question. If I’m making Reels, why are you watching. Everybody can make Reels, but the question is whose Reels are being watched. Yes, I’m an influencer. I like getting involved in everything and creating a disruption”

Ashneer earlier made it clear that he won’t come back on Shark Tank India saying, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backwards in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

Credit- Spotboye