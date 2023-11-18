What! Ashneer Grover reacts after news of him and wife Madhuri being stopped by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport goes viral

Reportedly the BharatPe co-founder and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped by the Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while flying to New York on 16th November.
MUMBAI: Ashneer Grover who was a shark/judge on season 1  has been in the news for various reasons. Reportedly the BharatPe co-founder and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped by the Delhi Police at the Indira Gandhi International Airport while flying to New York on 16th November. 

The news went viral that Ashneer was stopped by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) after a lookout circular (LoC) was issued against the former Shark Tank judge. Now, Grover took to his social media page X account to react to this news and wrote, “Hello ! Hello ! Kya chal raha hai India mein ? Filhaal to Ashneer stopped at the airport chal raha hai janab.”

Read his long post here where he has clarified about what actually happened at the airport;

For the unversed, an FIR has been filed by The Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Ashneer, his wife Madhuri and his family Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain for an alleged ₹81 crore fraud in December 2022.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-Pinkvilla

