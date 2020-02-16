This is what Asim regrets about his journey in the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows on television; the serial is loved by one and all. Now there are hardly any days for the finale to begin, and now from the contestants left one of them soon will lift the trophy.

Now of the most famous contestant after Siddarth Shukla is Asim Riyaz. The supermodel boy has become a household name and as a massive fan following. Asim is a hot favourite topic on social media and keeps trending on Twitter.

The young model has a massive fan following and as the days are passing by Asim’s fan following is just increasing.

Now finally Siddarth Shukla as won the show, and Asim fans are not liking it, and they have gone on all the social media sites and are questioning, the decision of making Siddarth the winner.

When the Asim has a media interaction, and he was asked the one thing he regrets about his journey the young lad said that he regrets saying bad words or something wrong on the show, which would have hurt the sentiments of the audiences and his fans.

But he is very grateful to all his fans and the audiences who gave him so much love and support.

Well, there is no doubt that that Asim’s journey is commendable as from being no one he has become a big personality this time, and as created a massive fan following for himself.

But was he not deserving of winning the show, may be a few factors went against him.

Like his arrogant nature when he used to fight with Siddarth, Salman Khan’s dislike for him where he was picked up every weekend.

May be the audience didn’t like him expressing his love for Himanshi, when he already had someone outside.

Also at time Asim came across as a wanna be who was finding reasons to fight with Siddarth Shukla to be noticed on the show.

We are sure all Asim fans are highly disappointed but we are sure post-Bigg Boss he is going to go a long way.



