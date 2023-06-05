What! Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have parted ways after almost dating for four years?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.

One of the reasons the show was very successful was because of the contestants, who gave a lot of content to the show.

Apart from fights, tasks, and fun elements, another thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s adorable chemistry.

Post Bigg Boss 13, Asim and Himanshi’s love story became the talk of the town.

While many are supporting the couple, there has also been a section of fans that weren’t in favor of Himanshi and called it a fake love story.

However, post the show as well, the two maintained their relationship and shut the mouths of many who called them a fake couple.

Recently, the actor shared a post where the actress said that people talk about religion but her day starts with abuses.

The fans are speculating that the two might have split though there is no confirmation on the same, but the actress's post hints at it.

The fans seem disappointed and are left heartbroken, the two look so adorable with each other.

There is no doubt that they are a very adorable couple and give major couple goals.

Well, the sweetest thing about their fans is that whenever the two have a problem and hint at a breakup, fans make sure that they come together again.

