What! Is Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' Pihu walking into Ram's footsteps?

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is always ihn the news as people love to see the engaging plot and intriguing storyline.

The relationship between Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood, as represented by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, is adored by the audience.’

The cast and crew clearly had a terrific time off-screen based on the videos and photos they post on social media.

Aarohi Kumawat, who recently joined the show as Pihu Kapoor is very active on Instagram and she keeps sharing pictures and behind the scenes from the sets.

Her acting has impressed one and all and she is often also praised on social media.

She has now posted a very cute video of herself from the sets.

Check out the video below:

This video shows little Pihu dressed as Lord Ram with a bow and arrow. She looks really cute and innocent. The most striking thing about this look is how we tend to relate it to her on-screen father Ram Kapoor. The look is for an upcoming track and while are now highly anticipating the sequence, we can’t help but fall in love with the purity and innocence of Aarohi.

Meanwhile, on the show, Ram and Priya are unable to attend the interview because Maitri begins to experience labour pains. Vedika, however, manipulates the media to give Pihu control of the interview. The attempts by Priya's family to halt this are ineffective.

Also read-

Is Pihu really turning into Ram? Tell us in the comments

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest news and gossip.