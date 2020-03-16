WHAT! BALH 2 fame Nakuul Mehta has a connection with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot but there's a twist

We are super impressed with Nakuul's cheeky caption and this goes without saying that he has a mindblowing sense of humour. 
 
WHAT! BALH 2 fame Nakuul Mehta has a connection with Ranveer Singh's latest photoshoot but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is all over the news ever since his bold photoshoot pictures for a popular magazine surfaced on social media.

The handsome hunk who is known for his dashing fashion and bold attitude bares it all in his latest photoshoot leaving everyone's jaws dropped. 

Ranveer has become a topic of discussion as a lot of people have hailed him for his bold move but many have criticized him for the same. 

Apart from the commoners, celebs from both Bollywood and the TV world have hailed Ranveer for the same and dropped beautiful comments on his pictures. 

And now, popular TV actor Nakuul Mehta has taken everyone by surprise as he shares a picture of himself on Instagram which has a connection with Ranveer's photoshoot. 

Take a look t the picture:

Well, we are super impressed with Nakuul's cheeky caption and this goes without saying that he has a mindblowing sense of humour. 

A lot of people will be surprised to see this picture of Nakuul. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

On the work front, Nakuul is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 where he is playing the role of Ram Kapoor. 

The actor is paired opposite Disha Parmar in the show who is seen as Priya Sood. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

