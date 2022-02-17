WHAT! BALH2: Kunal aka Utkarsh Gupta to date a girl with a beard?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world, Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina Kapoor Mehra and Utkarsh Gupta aka Kunal Jeet Baweja in the show has shared a crazy reel together. Utkarsh puts on a funny moustache filter on the co-star Sneha. And captions it as Would you date a girl with a beard?

Check out the video:

Fans are very much shocked and surprised at the same time. They love how they both share a great bond with each other off-camera no matter what drama is going on in the show.

Currently, in the track, we see that Ram and Priya feel awkward but still happy at this moment and everything seems to work out. Priya and Ram are ready to take their relationship further one step at a time while major ruckus is yet to come. The real drama begins when Vedika unveils a shocking reality, Ram and Priya are stunned. Vedika's revelation about Mahendra being the culprit behind the accident and Priya knew it but kept quiet. Will Ram lose his trust again on Priya?

