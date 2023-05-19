What! Bekaboo to go off-air? Lead Shalin Bhanot spills the beans

Sadly, there have been rumors that the show is going off-air. Shalin Bhanot who plays the lead gave his stance
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 17:49
Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor has come up with a new show titled ‘Bekaaboo’, which follows the love story of a fairy and a demon. The show stars Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa as the female leads. The show also stars popular actors Zain Imam, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Jotwani and Arjit Taneja in pivotal roles. 

Sadly, there have been rumors that the show is going off-air. Shalin Bhanot who plays the lead gave his stance saying, “What? No! This is absolutely baseless. Yes, the show is a finite series and it will end some day. But, no, it is not going off air anytime soon. Infact, from the response I have been getting, the audience is loving the show. We were number 1 on Voot somedays back, this definitely means that the audience is loving the show. So, No, Bekaaboo is not going off air anytime soon”

So there you have it! Apart from Shalin the show also stars Eisha Singh, Monalisa, Abhishek Kumar, Chetan Hansraj and other well known faces from the world of television.

Shalin is currently seen in the Randeep Hooda starrer Ott show ‘Inspector Avinash'. 

Credit- Indiaforums
 

