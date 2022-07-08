What! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi is in LOVE but not with Rohit Suchanti, know who?

MUMBAI: The masses have highly appreciated Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

On-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti. They are known for their characters, Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi. People love their sizzling chemistry and ship them as #RishMi and #RoAish.

TellyChakkar brings you an update on Aishwarya Khare as she revealed her love but her love is not Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi Oberoi.

Well, she took to her social media and revealed the same.

She uploaded a video wherein she looks pretty in her pinkish peach saree and jewellery. She captioned, “POV: You’re In Love.”

Have a look!

Well, going by the post it seems like she is in love with herself.

Talking about the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see an amazing reunion of Virendra Oberoi and Lakshmi. We will see that Virendra will pamper her and will try to rebuild his bond with her. He will hug her and also give a kiss of love on her forehead as a sweet gesture after a lot of distance between the two.

