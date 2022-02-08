What! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Rohit Suchanti tried to kidnap this person from the sets, but failed terribly| Deets Inside

MUMBAI:Rohit Suchanti rose to fame for playing the role of Ratan Singh in Sony TV’s serial Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. He made his television debut as a child artist in Saas Bina Sasural. So far, he has appeared in various television serials like Sasural Simar Ka, Warrior High, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Yeh Ishq Nahin Aasaan, Dil Ye Ziddi Hai, and Shadi Mubarak. Rohit also made his digital debut with ALT Balaji’s web series Class of 2017. He is a true trendsetter in fashion who enjoys experimenting with different styles.

Rohit’s role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch.



He is one of the actors who has constantly updated his life’s movement on social media.



Recently, we came across a video wherein we saw that Rohit is trying to kidnap a person from the sets but he fails terribly.



Well, he tried to kidnap none other than Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi with the usage of a plastic carry bag but he failed terribly as she recorded the complete glimpse on her cell phone.



He took to his social media and dropped the video and captioned it, “Totally a bad idea.”

Have a look!

Well, on this post Rohit’s friends such as Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ankit Bhatia, and many fans have given their amazing reactions.



