WHAT! This Bhagyalakshmi actress feels Siddharth Nigam should ENTER Marvel Universe; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: The show 'Bhagyalakshmi' airing on Zee TV is getting much appreciation for its unconventional and intriguing storyline. The story revolves around Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when her family gets her married to a rich businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage.

Actress Smita Bansal is portraying the character of Neelam Virendra Oberoi in the show. She has shared actor Siddharth Nigam's edited picture of him flaunting his washboard abs carrying fire lighted stick bravely. And she feels Marvel should feature Indian superheroes in their future movies. Fans are rooting for this miracle to happen soon and have kept their fingers crossed for the good news.

Previously, the actress had shared a video introducing the makers behind the show in a video. We can see all crew members from Production Priyanka Karna and team, from Direction Muzammil Desai and team, from Creative Akansha Shukla, from Director of photography Deepak Malwankar and the team.

