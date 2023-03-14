What! Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan underwent hip augmentation surgery in Dubai?

Now, there are rumors that the actress has undergone a hip augmentation in Dubai to enhance her hips.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 09:06
Arshi Khan

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan gained popularity after participating in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11.  She later acted in popular television shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others. 

Also Read- Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan all set to tie the knot with businessman boyfriend, refuses to divulge details

Talking about her love for Dubai, Arshi had earlier said, "From the modernly designed and airy public areas to the fresh and nature-inspired decor, I'm in love with Dubai, it's a good place to be, for a small break from work.” 

Now, there are rumors that the actress has undergone a hip augmentation in Dubai to enhance her hips. The actress would be the right person to confirm these rumors. 

Arshi is known to love Dubai and often visits the place. She had previously said, “Dubai is famous for contemporary sightseeing attractions such as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and shopping malls that are complete with mammoth aquariums and indoor ski slopes. This city also has so many cultural highlights and things to do, as well as all the glamorous modern add-ons. I'm enjoying my time in Dubai.” 

Also Read- Finally! Bigg Boss fame Arshi Khan dismisses rumours of getting secretly engaged in Dubai

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-filmibeat

The Devil Inside Bigg Boss Ishq Mein Marjawan Vish Raat Ki Rani Begum Jaan- Big Movie Zoo Arshi Khan Salman Khan TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/14/2023 - 09:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Ali...
OMG! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sahiba will take a stand for Santosh while Angad is hell bent on insulting the latter
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
OMG! Anupamaa: Kavya feels guilty about Anupama and Anuj’s fight
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Oh No! Anupamaa: Maya wants Anuj in return for Choti Anu
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves
Must Read! Veteran actresses who are reinventing themselves

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Exclusive! Sehaj Rajput roped in for SAB TV’s Alibaba- Ek Andaaz Andekha!
Shalin Bhanot
Aww! Bigg Boss 16’s Shalin Bhanot shares a heartwarming message for ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur as she is all set to tie the knot with Nikhil Patel
Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Nayantara aka Sargun Kaur Luthra talks about her bond with co-star Abrar Qazi, her willingness to do reality shows and more, check out
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be part of the show?
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be part of the show?
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when Lock Upp season two will be airing on this channel
Lock Upp Season 2 : Exclusive! This is when Lock Upp season two will be airing on this channel