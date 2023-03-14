What! Bigg Boss 11’s Arshi Khan underwent hip augmentation surgery in Dubai?

MUMBAI: Arshi Khan gained popularity after participating in the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11. She later acted in popular television shows like Savitri Devi College & Hospital, Vish, Ishq Mein Marjawan among others.

Talking about her love for Dubai, Arshi had earlier said, "From the modernly designed and airy public areas to the fresh and nature-inspired decor, I'm in love with Dubai, it's a good place to be, for a small break from work.”

Now, there are rumors that the actress has undergone a hip augmentation in Dubai to enhance her hips. The actress would be the right person to confirm these rumors.

Arshi is known to love Dubai and often visits the place. She had previously said, “Dubai is famous for contemporary sightseeing attractions such as the world's tallest building Burj Khalifa and shopping malls that are complete with mammoth aquariums and indoor ski slopes. This city also has so many cultural highlights and things to do, as well as all the glamorous modern add-ons. I'm enjoying my time in Dubai.”

