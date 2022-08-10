What! Bigg Boss 16: Housemates' question about Priyanka and Ankit aka FateJo, over their equation

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The 16th season also brings a lot of changes and twists and turns. On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Television's current popular Jodi of Fateh and Tejo aka Ankit Gupta and Priyanka had recently entered the show. Fans of the duo were rooting for them, even making them the most anticipated duo entering the show constantly making them trend on Twitter.

Even though Priyanka and Ankit have made it clear that they are just friends and nothing more. Their chemistry and bond seem to confuse the housemates and even fans outside.

Fellow contestants often tease the two about their equation, and even Salman Khan himself has teased the two.

On the Friday episode, after the dinner that Salman hosted, when Sajid Khan, Gautam Vig, MC Stan, and a couple of other contestants were sitting together, Sajid called Nimrit and asked her whether or not Priyanka and Ankit were a couple. Nimrit said that she thinks Ankit is more reserved about his feelings, but Priyanka is not, and she is possessive about Ankit.

While there is a lot of speculation, there is no confirmation yet.

Bigg Boss has started with his twists and turns already. First, he got rid of the 15-year-old tradition of the wake-up song. Bigg Boss has come up with another twist, where the ration and groceries that were supposed to be equal for all contestants will now be divided into four rooms, and every room will have its own unique ration rack. The whole house had already fought over the ration.

The new season has also brought up new changes and Salman Khan who usually meets the contestants on Weekend Ka Vaar visited the contestants for the first time on Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

What new twists and turns will Bigg Boss bring now?

