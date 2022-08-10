What! Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam reacts to Yashraj Mukhate’s video on her dialogue, says “I am in a state of shock”

Archana Gautam

MUMBAI :    Archana Gautam is a model and politician who became one of the most popular contestants in the show Bigg Boss 16 and came up at the 4th position. Archana was known as someone who gave the audience a lot of content and entertained them with her presence.

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam plans on moving to Mumbai, deets inside

Now we all know Yashraj Mukhate, who is known for making funny videos. He has now made a hilarious video on Archana’s famous dialogue, “Age doesn't matter”.

Reacting to the video, Archana said, “I have always manifested while at the Big Boss house that Yash should make a video for me and today I am pleasantly shocked and overwhelmed that God has blessed me. Today my own fans tagged me in a video and surprised me, and I am in a state of shock.”

Also Read- Archana Gautam breaks her silence on doing Lock Upp Season 2

Archana shared the hilarious video on her Instagram account as well.

Check out the video here;

Yashraj commented on it saying, “I saw this interview of Archana on YouTube, and the moment she said this line, I immediately found the rhythm in it and spontaneously made a beat to it. It was so much fun making this track!”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

