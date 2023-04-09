What! Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam unfollows Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Instagram, says she is “upset and hurt”

Archana Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up. Her bond with Priyanka Chahar Chodhary was much talked about and viewers loved seeing them together.

Sadly things seem to have changed a lot between the two BFFs. Archana has gone to the lengths of even unfollowing Priyanka on her Instagram account. As per reports, Archana recently celebrated her birthday and threw a grand birthday bash for all her friends. Those who couldn’t make it texted her of course. Priyanka, who was also invited, did not show up nor did she bother texting Archana, which has left the latter upset. 

A source close to Archana told a news portal that the Khatron ke Khiladi 13 contestant is super upset and felt hurt at Priyanka’s actions and has decided to break all ties with her.

Arjit Taneja, Nyrraa Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Soundous Moufakir, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Manya Singh, and Gautam Vig among others attended Archana’s birthday bash. Archana is currently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and entertaining viewers with her daredevil stunts.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-BollywoodLife

About Author

