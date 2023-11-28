What! Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal’s Brother concerned about his mental health and ready to pay compensation for his exit; Says ‘Thoo hai is industry pe…’

MUMBAI : Anurag Dobhal is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 17 who has been made to seem foolish. A motorcycle-riding vlogger who nicknames his followers "Bro Sena" and goes by the moniker "The UK07 Rider" Among his followers, "Jinhe pata hai unhe pata hai" is a well-known pickline. Anurag's brother has now come forward to criticize the reality show in some startling ways.

The brother of Anurag Dobhal, known on Instagram as kalam_inkk, made the decision to participate in a pardafaash session on Bigg Boss, alleging that the show is scripted and that a narrative is being set up to consistently portray Anurag in a negative light.

He said that Bigg Boss 17 was biased in a post on Instagram Stories, “They called us and said ki Anurag se direct baat nahi hogi. Aap aana BroSena ke saath and Bigg Boss se question karna. So that they can create a mess of brosena. Not dumb enough to get into your traps. Maine bola tha Anurag se direct baat karwaao, I will come but not to talk with just Bigg Boss. I want to talk to my brother.”

Inquiring more about Anurag's mental state, he wrote, “Sharam ab unko aani chahiye jo abhi tak samajh nahi paaye ki Anurag ko mentally kya khelna pad raha hai. Haso, troll karo, sab karo, and make him a dead soul. Shayad tab jaiso ko shant mil jaaye. Thu Hai is industry pe. Sorry to say, but no one cares about someone’s mental health, and when they do something wrong, aa jaayenge candle leke.”

The brother even indicated that he was prepared to pay the compensation for Anurag's exit from the show, as he had promised, “Jhukna nahi, bus tu lad Anurag main hun. 4 crore main aur mera bhai dete hain inko, abhi bhejo bahar usko. Bematlab ka taget inka. Kama lenge wapas meri jaan milke. Par jhukenge nahi chahe kuch bhi ho. Biased show as hell.”

He also sent a threat to the creators of Bigg Boss 17 over Anurag's fan base, writing, “Or rahi baat Bro Sena ko bula lene ki, Bigg Boss filmcity kam pad jaayegi. Kuch bhi fekhta hai bas.”

Reactions to the posts on a Reddit thread were not entirely unanimous. Some more concurred that Salman Khan shouldn't abuse and degrade Anurag, regardless of how foolish he may appear to be on the show. Some said he deserved this. One comment said, ”Paida huay nahi abhi arrogance asmaan ko chu raha hai. Jhukenge nahi jhukenge nahi, bhai thoda zameen pe aao, cribbing band karo, 24/7 bitching kam kar kay entertain karo, phir complain karna bias hone ki to samajh bhi aaye.”

Another comment states, “I was not a big fan of him. He has his bad habits woh to baki sab maa bhi hain but usko kafi target kia gaya hai and this statement clears it kay Bigg Boss is just trying to humiliate him, it’s a complete torture.” A third comment read, “Honestly, I agree with him.. the show is literally bullying him.”

A user stated, “Anurag may be dumb and clueless, but he’s not a bad guy. Salman Khan better not do a Vivek Oberoi on him.” For those who don't know, Salman Khan has been questioning Anurag Dobhal nonstop since he said that Bigg Boss and Salman only pay attention to stars.

