What! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya’s father spills beans on his daughter’s relationship with Samarth Jurel; says ‘Was never informed…’

Isha earlier did not accept that Samarth is her boyfriend but later admitted to it. The two have been seen cuddling and indulging in display of affection on national television. Now, Isha’s father has reacted to their relationship as the show is inching closer to its finale.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 14:10
Isha Malviya

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most sought after shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and most of the contestants, unseen side comes forth as they are watched 24/7 on the streaming channels. From fights to sharing laughs to engaging in verbal spats and also getting physical, the reality show has seen it all.

Among the many contestants, Isha Malviya’s life has been the most controversial of all. It earlier started with Abhishek Kumar being her ex-boyfriend and her entering on the same show. Then she accused him of hitting her and trying to mend things and just then people thought that Abhishek and Isha are good together, there came a bolt of lightning in the form of Samarth Jurel who claimed to be her current boyfriend. 

(Also Read: Luxurious! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal buys a lavish Lamborghini Huracan valued at ₹5 Crore; Know here more!

This completely broke Abhishek down.

Isha earlier did not accept that Samarth is her boyfriend but later admitted to it. The two have been seen cuddling and indulging in display of affection on national television.

Now, Isha’s father has reacted to their relationship as the show is inching closer to its finale.

Isha’s father mentioned that in their generation, they found it difficult to tell their parents if they wanted to go out with friends and this is about her being in a relationship. He said that a girl who is in her teens is bound to hide having a boyfriend and it is only natural. He expressed that when she comes out of the house, he will speak to her and if he seems like a person who is well suited for her daughter, they will consider it.

Those are some well said thoughts, isn’t it? 

(Also Read: Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt take a dig at Vicky Jain’s game says “You were obsessed with our marriage but the whole world can see how you are managing yours”

Share your thoughts about the same in your comment section below!

Isha Malviya Abhishek Kumar Samarth Jurel bigg boss 17 Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 14:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares his mantra for a fit body, check out his sexy bathroom selfie
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Exclusive! Shivani Raghuvanshi and Benafsha Soonawalla roped in series titled Mahim
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the world of entertainment...
What! Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan once lodged a complaint against him; Netizens reacts!
MUMBAI: Among the most bankable actors in the business is Aamir Khan. However his private life also frequently made...
Shocking! All My Children actor Alec Musser’s cause of death revealed after medical examination
MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood actor Alec Musser who appeared in shows like All My Children, Desperate Housewives, among...
Really! Javed Akhtar's proposal to his first wife Honey Irani was the most out of the ordinary; ‘If I win, I will marry you’
MUMBAI: As a well-known screenwriter, lyricist, and poet in the Indian film industry, Javed Akhtar has achieved success...
Really! Amidst divorce rumors, Esha Deol’s wish to be with Bharat Takhtani till eternity goes viral
MUMBAI: Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have been the quintessential couple so far. The couple although have kept a low...
Recent Stories
Aamir Khan
What! Aamir Khan's Brother Faisal Khan once lodged a complaint against him; Netizens reacts!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Krushal Ahuja
Wow! Jhanak's Krushal Ahuja shares his mantra for a fit body, check out his sexy bathroom selfie
Gayatri Soham
Exclusive! Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon actress Gayatri Soham comes on board for Colors’ upcoming project Magal Lakshmi
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss 17: Oh No! Ankita Lokhande left heartbroken with Vicky Jain as he REFUSES to let her KISS him; says ‘Apne pati ko nahi to…’
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly shares a mesmerizing new bts from her show, check it out
Bhagya Lakshmi
Whoa! Bhagya Lakshmi’s THIs actress looks unrecognizable in her very first photoshoot, check it out
Rhea Chakraborty to Farhan Akhtar
Amazing: From Rhea Chakraborty to Farhan Akhtar; Check out the grand birthday bash of VJ – actress Anusha Dandekar! (Watch Video)