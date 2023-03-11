What! Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel’s statement he is not serious about Isha Malviya sparks questions about their relationship status

MUMBAI: Big Brother 17 is trending on social media. Regarding the show and its contestants, a lot has been said. People follow each contestant's every action and begin discussing it on social media. The talk of the town right now is Isha Malviya and her tales with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar. Isha and Abhishek were entered as past lovers as soon as they arrived on the show. However, they also clashed in the house and on the stage in front of Salman. However, problems eventually were resolved, and we witnessed Isha-Abhishek getting closer. They sometimes fought a lot, yet they acted as though they never broke up.

Salman Khan even warned Isha not to play with Abhishek's emotions. Samarth Jurel, her current boyfriend, was added by the producers as a wild card competitor the next week. He was taken aback when Isha denied having a relationship with Samarth. Isha later admitted that she had lied and that she was currently with Samarth following numerous arguments and meltdowns. This turned into a significant Entertainment News story.

With maturity, Abhishek stepped back, and Samarth gave forgiveness to Isha for her actions. Now, in the most recent episode, we witnessed Samarth become enraged with Isha for not offering him tissues. After throwing water from her bottle, Abhishek went to comfort Samarth. Samarth and Abhishek spoke for a while.

Abhishek asked Samarth, What does Isha have that makes everyone fall in love with her? Samarth said that Isha followed him and that he had never proposed to Isha. When Abhishek and Isha ended their year-long separation on June 26, Abhishek started to realize this. He had called her exactly like that, Abhishek added, and the phone rang. He claimed that although the phone had rung before, he was blocked.

Later on, he said, Isha called to find out how he was doing. Isha was astonished when Abhishek inquired about her boyfriend. Abhishek cried for five to six hours after she said. Abhishek told him that Isha had also contacted him on his birthday. Then, Abhishek asks Samarth to keep away from fighting with her regarding this.

When Abhishek questioned Samarth about whether he is serious about Isha, Samarth replied, "No. Not at all." Samarth claimed to have enough understanding of Isha and that she had promised to give it her all during their long-distance relationship. He said he would pack up at seven and reach Chandigarh by nine-thirty.

"Mere time me full loyal thi but jhooth bahut bolti hai. Proof bhi do toh muh pe jhooth bolegi." Abhishek said. They both went on to say that Isha would never get along with girls her age and that she only had male friends. After their separation, Samarth was seen asking Isha about calling Abhishek. She denies it initially and later admits.

Credit- Bollywoodlife