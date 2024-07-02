What! Bigg Boss Season 17 third runner up Mannara Chopra talks about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi; reveals if she would be doing a project with Munawar

Mananra was one of the strong contestants of Bigg Boss and her game was loved by the audience and she emerged as the third runner up of the show. While interacting with the media she spoke about participating in reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”
1

MUMBAI: Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner up of Bigg Boss Season 17  and this because her game was loved by the audience and fans.

Since day one her game was really strong and she had made a place in the audience's hearts.

Her friendship with Munawar had made headlines inside and outside of the house and they used to have ups and downs in their friendship but they had each other’s back also in the game.

The one person she didn’t get along with in the show was Ankita Lokhande as the two kept having fights and there were really bad talks inside and outside of the show.

During the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode Salman Khan did praise her most of the time but then when she went wrong he also took her case and guided her on the right path.

She has won the hearts of the audience and has become a household name and has built a strong fan base for her.

( ALSO READ ; Bigg Boss Season 17: Mannara Chopra follows in the footsteps of cousin sister Priyanka Chopra; requests Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty if she could co – host Khatron Ke Khiladi

Now while interacting with the media Mannara revealed her experience on working with Abhishek she said “ The shoot experience was very good, not even for a minute I spoke any other language than Pujabi. It was very cold also.

The actress was also asked if she is going to be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi to which the actress said “ I cannot comment on that but Colors, Endemol and ViaCom 18 are like family so definitely if they call I would have to go. But as of now I haven’t thought of it as I have a phobia of this but I will think about it”

The fans would know if they would get to see Mannara and Munawar together in a project to which the actress said “ I don’t know about it as post this music launch I have a movie coming up and will be busy in the promotion of that”

Well, there is no doubt that Mannara has become a household name and today she does have a fan following as she really played the game of Bigg Boss well.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ ; Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Wow! Mannara Chopra reveals that she came in top three without the help of Munawar Faruqui talks about defeating Ankita Lokhande and thanked Priyanka Chopra for supporting her

 

 


 

