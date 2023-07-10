What! Britney Spears recalls the traumatic time she had an at-home abortion, “I never would have done it…”

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is one of the most loved and followed American Singers. She has been in the news for a long time for her conservatorship by her dad Jamie ordered by court. Recently she is making headlines for her tell all memoir titled ‘The Woman In Me’ that will make explosive revelations of her life, struggles, challenges, affairs, marriage and children.

Britney revealed in her book that during her relationship with Justin she became pregnant but Justin was not ready for the baby and thought they both were too young to become parents and thus she had an abortion. The singer revealed, “It was important that no one find out about the pregnancy or the abortion, which meant doing everything at home. I kept crying and sobbing until it was all over. It took hours, and I don’t remember how it ended, but I do, twenty years later, remember the pain of it, and the fear.”

Britney added that Justin did not share the same excitement and was not happy about the pregnancy. She added, “I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Britney has two sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She then got engaged to Sam Asghari in 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022. The couple filed for divorce in July 2023. 

