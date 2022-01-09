What! Check out this #Throwback video of late actor Sidharth Shukla where he reveals how he didn’t believe that Karan Johar had called him for a movie

MUMBAI: The sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla has come as a shock to many, especially his family and fans, who are still not able to digest this news.

Sidharth was the youngest sibling to his two elder sisters and was the closest to his mother. He on various occasions expressed his love and affection for his mother, who meant the world to him.

The actor passed away in his sleep after he had got a massive heart attack and the news was unbelievable to many.

What was shocking was that before his demise just a week ago he had done an appearance on Bigg Boss OTT and within one week his demise news was out.

The actor post his stint in Bigg Boss had many projects lined up but unfortunately, his sudden demise left all his projects unfulfilled.

Tomorrow will mark the 1st death anniversary of Sidharth Shukla and the fans are missing him even today. Especially SidNaaz fans who feel that Shehnaaz is still incomplete without him.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's love story is still the talk of the town though the actor didn’t come out and accept the relationship.

Many of his #Throwback videos are surfacing on social media and we came across a video where the actor is revealing how he got the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

On the Kapil Sharma Show, Sidharth recalls a call from Karan Johar that he was unable to answer because he was in the middle of a shoot. Sidharth then read the message, in which Karan stated that he would like to speak with him about something crucial.

He further said that he didn’t believe it was Karan Johar and he asked KJo if he was really Karan and that’s when the director asked him if he was retarded.

Then he called up the director and then spoke, met and that’s how things worked out.

Well, there is no doubt that Sidharth left so soon but his fans keep him alive by giving a lot of love and support to him.

