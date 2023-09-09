What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more

Daisy and Shiv share a great bond of friendship which began on the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13" and now while interacting with the media she made it clear that Shiv is not her elder brother.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 14:57
Daisy Shah

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

Last week, she was eliminated from the show owing to certain plotting and planning that took place.

Now during Shiv's birthday celebration while interacting with the media she clarified why Shiv is not her elder brother.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them

The actress was wishing Shiv in different Indian languages where one of the journalists said that to talk with respect to Shiv and use the word "Aap" instead "Tu" that' when she said that we speak in the "TU" language as he is not my elder brother and we are good friends.

Well, both Shiv and Daisy had began a great bond of friendship which began on the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13" 

Post the show they kept meeting and kept their friendship going on strong and the fans loved their bond and called it true friendship.

The fans also feel that they would want to see the two in a project together.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that both might be in a relationship but there is no truth in it as both denied the news.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them)

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 Voot Hina Khan Divyanka Tripathi Faisal Shaikh Daisy Shah Colors Endemol Rohit Shetty Soundous Moufakir Aishwarya Sharma Sheezan M Khan Rohit Bose Roy Shiv Thakare Anjali Anand Archana Gautam Ruhi Chaturvedi Anjum Fakih Arjit Taneja Nyrra Banerjee MUNAWAR FARUQUI TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/09/2023 - 14:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Truth Out! Mandar in custody, reveals Vinayak as partner in crime
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more
MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.She debuted with...
Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens trolls actress Tamanna Bhatia
MUMBAI: Actress Tamanna Bhatia has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts of them with her...
Jawan day 2 collection! Shahrukh Khan starrer action thriller bags good amount on a non holiday
MUMBAI: Movie Jawan which has superstar Shahrukh Khan in the leading role is getting a big Thumbs Up from the fans all...
Saavi Ki Savari: Wonderful! Vedika and Nutan throw a babyshower for Saavi!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! “Whatever her experiences were, I do not really know but I don’t think there were any reports like that” Udaariyaan’s Hitesh Bharadwaj on reports of Twinkle Arora not being happy with the production house!
MUMBAI: Produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions, it has been a fan favorite for a long time. ...
Recent Stories
Tamanna Bhatia
Shocking! “Why is she looking very weird” netizens trolls actress Tamanna Bhatia
Latest Video
Related Stories
Twinkle Arora
Exclusive! “Whatever her experiences were, I do not really know but I don’t think there were any reports like that” Udaariyaan’s Hitesh Bharadwaj on reports of Twinkle Arora not being happy with the production house!
Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive! "I was shocked when I told someone I am from Assam and they asked me if it is in India'' - Celesti Bairagey
Shakti Arora
MUST READ! Shakti Arora aka Ishaan on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap: There is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season
Amandeep Sidhu
EXCLUSIVE! Amandeep Sidhu on choosing Saubhagyavati Bhava 2 after Chashni: “I am performing this role very differently from my previous shows and that's why I chose this character”
Viraj Kapoor
EXCLUSIVE! Anupamaa fame Viraj Kapoor opens up on reuniting with former co-stars Nishi Saxena-Sagar Parekh, shares experience working with Gaurav Khanna, says, ''His sense of humour is always at peak and it is fun to be around him''
Priya Ahuja
Wow! TMKOC fame Priya Ahuja Pregnant with second baby?