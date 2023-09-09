What! Check out why Daisy Shah said that Shiv Thakare is not her elder brother ; read to know more

MUMBAI: Daisy Shah is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and she has a good fan following.

She debuted with the movie Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan and then went on to be a part of successful movies like Hate Story 3, Race 3 etc.

These days, she is grabbing headlines for her stint in the show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she is acing all the stunts and facing her fears.

Last week, she was eliminated from the show owing to certain plotting and planning that took place.

Now during Shiv's birthday celebration while interacting with the media she clarified why Shiv is not her elder brother.

Also read- Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them

The actress was wishing Shiv in different Indian languages where one of the journalists said that to talk with respect to Shiv and use the word "Aap" instead "Tu" that' when she said that we speak in the "TU" language as he is not my elder brother and we are good friends.

Well, both Shiv and Daisy had began a great bond of friendship which began on the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13"

Post the show they kept meeting and kept their friendship going on strong and the fans loved their bond and called it true friendship.

The fans also feel that they would want to see the two in a project together.

There have been rumours doing the rounds that both might be in a relationship but there is no truth in it as both denied the news.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Shocking! Arjit Taneja and Dino James take a dig at Daisy Shah for spreading false news about them)