What a coincidence! Reel life couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya share THIS in COMMON

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Kundali Bhagya’s lead actress Shraddha Arya tying the knot to a Delhi based naval officer named Rahul Sharma.

Shraddha’s wedding festivities are all over social media as fans are pouring their love for their favourite TV star.

The wedding took place yesterday (Tuesday). Shraddha looked beautiful in a bridal lehenga. She wore a heavy red embroidered bridal lehenga that she paired with a red embroidered dupatta. She accessorized her look with red bangles and heavy traditional jewellery. While her husband opted for a white sherwani as his wedding outfit.

Shraddha Arya was joined by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Surpiya Shukla and Ruhi Chaturvedi at the wedding. Fans were looking forward to watching her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. However, Dheeraj gave a wedding a miss and went on a holiday with his wife Vinny to Kashmir to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Co-incidentally Dheeraj-Vinny and Shraddha-Rahul’s wedding anniversary happens to be the same date i.e. 16 November.

We wish Shraddha and Rahul a happy married life!

