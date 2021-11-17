News

What a coincidence! Reel life couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya share THIS in COMMON

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Nov 2021 03:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar was the first one to break the news about Kundali Bhagya’s lead actress Shraddha Arya tying the knot to a Delhi based naval officer named Rahul Sharma.

Shraddha’s wedding festivities are all over social media as fans are pouring their love for their favourite TV star.

Also read: From BFF’s to lovers: Here’s how Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar met his wife Vinny Arora for the first time!

The wedding took place yesterday (Tuesday). Shraddha looked beautiful in a bridal lehenga. She wore a heavy red embroidered bridal lehenga that she paired with a red embroidered dupatta. She accessorized her look with red bangles and heavy traditional jewellery. While her husband opted for a white sherwani as his wedding outfit.

Shraddha Arya was joined by her Kundali Bhagya co-stars Anjum Fakih, Surpiya Shukla and Ruhi Chaturvedi at the wedding. Fans were looking forward to watching her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar. However, Dheeraj gave a wedding a miss and went on a holiday with his wife Vinny to Kashmir to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

Co-incidentally Dheeraj-Vinny and Shraddha-Rahul’s wedding anniversary happens to be the same date i.e. 16 November.

We wish Shraddha and Rahul a happy married life!

Also read: In Pics: Checkout Shraddha Arya’s BEST MOMENTS from her wedding with Rahul Sharma!

Tags Dheeraj Dhoopar Shraddha Arya Rahul Sharma Kundali Bhagya Anjum Fakih Surpiya Shukla Ruhi Chaturvedi Vinny TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See