What is COMMON between Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan?

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples of television today. Mohsin made his television debut with Star Plus’ Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, while Shivangi has played the roles of Poonam in Begusarai and Ayat in Beintehaa.

The adorable actors play the lead roles opposite one another in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. They work very hard to give their best in the show.

While both of them are very hardworking, we know that Mohsin, in real life too is quite a family man as he keeps sharing pictures of himself with his family members such as his father, brother, mother and sister, Shivangi too is quite a family oriented person in real life.

Shivangi recently posed for her picture with her siblings Samarth and Sheetal for a picture from what looked like the her vanity on the set of her show and it was heartwarming.

