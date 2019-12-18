What is cooking between Jannat Zubair and Mr. Faisu?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most popular small screen actresses and has a number of hit shows to her credit. The actress has a huge fan following on her social media accounts. Jannat's rising popularity on social media is all because of the wonderful posts which she shares with her fans

When talking about style icons, how can we forget the popular TikTok star, Mr. Faisu, who is loved for his breathtaking styles. He is a style icon. Mr. Faisu is recognized for his short and comic TikTok videos. Faisu is a model and fashion blogger too. He is one of the top 10 TikTok users in the world, with an audience of more than 21M.

Both Jannat and Faisu, together in the videos, create waves. They are the perfect jodi that has already won millions of hearts.

Well, the latest post shared by Jannat's fans leaves several questions in your mind. The fans shared a beautiful video on her Instagram account. In the video, we can see Jannat's brother Ayaan Rahmani and Mr. Faisu. The video is quite funny, Jannat is portraying the diva Kareena Kapoor from Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gum. Then, she plays the role of an angry vamp.

The funniest scene is where Faisu and Ayan are drinking a chocolate shake in a baby bottle and Jannat and Faisu are shaking a leg.

Have a look.