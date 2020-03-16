WHAT! Devoleena Bhattacharjee doesn’t want to live alone with her pets and the reason is quite shocking

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee lives in Goregoan East in a high-rise building. The actress lives alone with just her pet. She has become very terrified after a shocking incident in the building. Reportedly a domestic help in an adjacent building was killed by a man from the building's housekeeping team. The body was then dumped by him on the railway tracks.

Devoleena was quoted saying, "I am terrified after this incident and staying at home alone with my pet has suddenly become a bit scary. The incident happened in the same premises where I live. After what has happened, I salute the cops for taking action so fast but I also feel that gated societies and all residential buildings should have good safety measures and checks on the kind of staff they are hiring."

She added that her brother is getting married soon and so till then her mother will continue living in Assam but after the wedding is over, she wants her to move in. She added that it will make her feel good and she will no longer be living just with her pet in Mumbai.

On the work front, Devoleena has a few projects lined up. She will be seen in a short film with Renuka Shahane and there are few more projects as well.

