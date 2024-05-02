What! Did Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani shipper face a health crisis after the latter affirms 'Bhai-behen ka rishta' only’?

MUMBAI: Shipping is one of the byproducts of the celebrity social media frenzy. Many people first noticed Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan together during Bigg Boss OTT 2. Many desis all throughout the world love the hashtag #AbhiSha.

Also read: OH NO! Manisha Rani gets a bit uncomfortable as fans gather around her to click a picture

Manisha Rani stated yesterday that she is in an honest relationship with Abhishek Malhan. He likes her as a friend and sister, she stated. Manisha Rani stated that despite never giving off a sense of a couple, people outside seem eager to think they are in love. Even though a lot of followers have called this crazy, an alleged shocking occurrence has surfaced.

Manisha Rani claimed that anytime she states that AbhiSha are only friends, her supporters get upset. Yet according to her, that is their ultimate reality. A fan experienced a low blood pressure attack after hearing this. They have been accused by fans of tricking the crowd. Due to her appearance on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani has been in the news. She also recently donated to a girls' school.

Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani appear to have been chosen for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Fans get to see the cute couple again. However, several celebrities seem to have had difficulties lately due to shipping.

Also read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 fame Manisha Rani gifts herself a new car

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Life