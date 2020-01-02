What did Dharmesh say that shocked the audiences on Dance + 5?!

MUMBAI: Dance + 5, one of the most loved dance reality shows on Star Plus has been entertaining audiences across the country with spectacular acts. Super Judge Remo D’Souza along with the 4 captains – Karishma, Dharmesh, Punit and Suresh have been judging the talented array of contestants selected from across the length and breadth of the country. In addition to the amazing dance performances, there is another surprize for viewers of Dance +5, talented comedian and actress Sugandha Mishra will make an appearance on the show.

Sugandha Mishra has been a part of Dance + in its previous chapter as a co-host. Her whacky sense of humour has entertained millions and this time too her antics will leave everyone in splits! The comedian has always teased Dharmesh when she has been a part of the show and she didn’t change her focus this time either. As she joked with the talented captain about them getting married, she also talked about having kids. And Dharmesh too had a comeback ready for the same. A source from the sets revealed, “It was a funny moment as Sugandha and Dharmesh had a funny banter on the stage. The highlight was Dharmesh’s witty reply to Sugandha when she spoke about having kids that he plans to have 6-7 kids after their marriage! Everyone on the sets burst out laughing after hearing his funny statement.”

It sure seems that Sugandha and Dharmesh have lit up the entire set of Dance + 5 with their funny pranks and jokes!